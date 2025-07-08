First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in nCino by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in nCino by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,334,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.77, a PEG ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.77. nCino Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $144.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.77 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at nCino

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $49,385.93. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,791.32. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 12,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $283,797.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,405 shares in the company, valued at $14,660,315. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,672 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCNO. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair lowered nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded nCino from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.94.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

