First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,334,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,199,000 after purchasing an additional 24,203,669 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,726,000 after buying an additional 6,434,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,086,000 after buying an additional 4,312,689 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after buying an additional 2,473,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,646,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after buying an additional 2,386,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

