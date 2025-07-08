First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 176,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $89,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,404.55. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $6,937,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,007 shares of company stock valued at $23,649,959. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.4%

Iron Mountain stock opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 244.49 and a beta of 1.08. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 765.85%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

