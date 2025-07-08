First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 49 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,712,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,905,000 after buying an additional 278,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,072,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,969,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,856,000 after buying an additional 353,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $707,833,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,653,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,080,000 after buying an additional 513,702 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $328.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.64. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $130.08 and a 12 month high of $336.63. The firm has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $311.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.65.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

