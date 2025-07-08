First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 884 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 211,837 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,460 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 251.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,974 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 113,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.23. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 76.83% and a negative return on equity of 60.64%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RIVN. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,428 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $1,097,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,483,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,780,584.96. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $264,477.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 824,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,694,826.25. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,407 shares of company stock worth $3,553,883. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

