Fitness Stocks Worth Watching – July 6th

Apple, lululemon athletica, and PDD are the three Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate in the health, wellness and exercise sector—ranging from gym chains and sporting-goods manufacturers to fitness-tracking wearables and digital workout platforms. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to growing consumer demand for health and wellness products and services. As a niche within the broader market, fitness stocks often reflect trends in lifestyle habits, technology adoption and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,955,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,594,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.35 and its 200 day moving average is $218.66. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

lululemon athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,668. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. lululemon athletica has a twelve month low of $219.97 and a twelve month high of $423.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

PDD traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $103.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,746,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,994,563. The stock has a market cap of $143.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42. PDD has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $155.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.84 and its 200 day moving average is $108.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDD

Featured Stories