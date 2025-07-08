Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FND. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,573 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,792,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,319,000 after purchasing an additional 133,766 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,790,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,587,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,283,000 after purchasing an additional 112,001 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,757,000 after purchasing an additional 175,350 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NYSE FND opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.92. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

