FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock Position Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 52.8% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.33.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. FS KKR Capital’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 134.74%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

