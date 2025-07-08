GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Warner Music Group by 101.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. FBN Securities began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMG

Warner Music Group Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.