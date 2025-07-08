Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.46.

GENI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities set a $13.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GENI. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 61.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Genius Sports by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GENI opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $143.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

