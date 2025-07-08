GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of GoDaddy worth $35,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $25,554,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $291,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $178.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.62. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $140.11 and a one year high of $216.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 211.09% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $171,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 256,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,130,990.75. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 37,500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total value of $6,785,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,978,387.50. This represents a 32.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,757 shares of company stock valued at $12,246,080. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GDDY. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on GoDaddy from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

