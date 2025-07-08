Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,549 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.21 and a 1-year high of $50.67.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

