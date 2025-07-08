Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 2.1% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,459 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $129,666,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised Meta Platforms from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.29.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $383,081.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,837.41. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.48, for a total value of $1,691,609.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,756 shares of company stock valued at $104,720,878. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $718.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $442.65 and a 52-week high of $747.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $662.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $631.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 8.19%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

