Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Kevin Holleran Sells 60,571 Shares

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $860,108.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,854,268. The trade was a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, May 5th, Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $703,000.00.

HAYW opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $216.37 million. Hayward had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hayward by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Hayward by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth $150,000.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

