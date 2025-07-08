Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. The trade was a 77.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,737.48. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.4%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $180.40 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.22 and a 52 week high of $187.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.97.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.03%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

