HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,137,381 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $31,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.62. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on shares of HP and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.54.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

