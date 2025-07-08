Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $254.70 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.39.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

