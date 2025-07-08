Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Barry P. Flannelly Sells 10,903 Shares of Stock

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 10,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $743,039.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,553.60. The trade was a 21.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

INCY opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. Incyte Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 210.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.77%. Incyte’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Incyte and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 92.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,736,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,356 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $121,890,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 65.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,062,000 after acquiring an additional 994,609 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 861.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 891,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,587,000 after acquiring an additional 798,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 581.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 813,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,236,000 after acquiring an additional 693,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

