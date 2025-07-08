Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells $587,248.55 in Stock

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $587,248.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,323.15. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. Incyte Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.56 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average is $66.65.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 92.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,736,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,890,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 65.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,062,000 after acquiring an additional 994,609 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 861.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 891,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,587,000 after acquiring an additional 798,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 581.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 813,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after acquiring an additional 693,782 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Incyte from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

