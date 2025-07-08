Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1,460.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,146 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,986 shares in the company, valued at $920,407.08. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the sale, the insider owned 193,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IR stock opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

