Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.07, for a total transaction of $17,003,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,637,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,459,262,254.22. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.07, for a total transaction of $16,353,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 4,971 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.15, for a total transaction of $1,616,320.65.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.81, for a total transaction of $16,290,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.46, for a total transaction of $16,873,000.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.27, for a total transaction of $16,513,500.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total transaction of $34,699,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $16,979,000.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.94, for a total transaction of $16,297,000.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total transaction of $16,258,000.00.

Carvana Trading Up 2.7%

CVNA opened at $357.73 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $359.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 4.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Carvana by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Carvana by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

