Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.45.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 1.5%

Installed Building Products stock opened at $191.57 on Tuesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.06.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $684.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 16.88%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

