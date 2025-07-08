International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1,514.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,203 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 84,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $1,271,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $8,099,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 138,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 103,810 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,529,000 after purchasing an additional 68,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mehmood Khan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.33 per share, with a total value of $301,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,819.32. This trade represents a 662.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 850 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.42 per share, for a total transaction of $65,807.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,266.06. The trade was a 55.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,050 shares of company stock worth $1,688,512 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.43.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $65.85 and a one year high of $106.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.93%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

