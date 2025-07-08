IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV stock opened at $162.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $252.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.79.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.32.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

