Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 60.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $348,249,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,326,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,746 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 439.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,201,000 after buying an additional 978,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.4%

Iron Mountain stock opened at $100.24 on Tuesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average of $95.95.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 765.85%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 17,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,600. This represents a 32.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $612,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,292,083.62. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,007 shares of company stock valued at $23,649,959 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRM. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

