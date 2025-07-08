iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $289,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Swmg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 255,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,387,000 after acquiring an additional 26,494 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICVT opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $90.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.06.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.