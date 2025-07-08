iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,663 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 54,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of DMXF opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $819.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $75.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.1405 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

