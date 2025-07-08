iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $80.93 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average of $75.43.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

