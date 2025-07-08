J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JJSF. Benchmark dropped their target price on J & J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th.

J & J Snack Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $116.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.23. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $109.71 and a 12 month high of $180.80.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

J & J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

See Also

