Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its holdings in shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Knife River were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,936,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,829,000 after acquiring an additional 603,170 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Knife River by 830.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,101,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,965,000 after acquiring an additional 983,223 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Knife River by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,034,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,234 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Knife River by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 983,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 34,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knife River by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 906,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,431 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

KNF stock opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Knife River Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.98 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

