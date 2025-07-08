LongView Wealth Management Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,296,844 shares of company stock valued at $624,019,677. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $158.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.97. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $160.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

