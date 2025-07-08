Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,835 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Matador Resources worth $30,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Matador Resources by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,457 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56,644 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Matador Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Matador Resources by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.63 per share, with a total value of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 60,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,760.28. This represents a 4.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.53 per share, for a total transaction of $41,530.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 93,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,765.40. This represents a 1.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $601,103 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MTDR. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Matador Resources Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Matador Resources Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $66.89.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.87 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

