Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.82.

Medpace Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $318.90 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.05 and a 1 year high of $459.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total value of $516,715.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,856.36. The trade was a 36.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

