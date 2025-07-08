Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 212 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of ROK opened at $338.67 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $348.43. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.65.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.99%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total transaction of $118,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,838.16. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $160,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,934.18. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,487. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. CICC Research initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

