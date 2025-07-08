Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 240 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,220 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKS. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 146 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 54.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 188 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $206.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.37 and a 12 month high of $254.60.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the sporting goods retailer to repurchase up to 18.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Insider Activity

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $8,217,160.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,371,954.20. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Eddy purchased 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,299.52. This represents a 26.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,563 shares of company stock valued at $9,462,628. 32.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

