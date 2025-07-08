Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 2,451 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 61.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 32,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.70.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IR opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.34. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $106.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,233.58. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,407.08. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

