Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 7,564 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 43.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 61.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.29. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $44.10.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $872,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,823,498 shares in the company, valued at $554,514,729.02. This represents a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 78,500 shares of company stock worth $1,298,815 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.