Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 125.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 594,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 649,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,699,000 after acquiring an additional 46,707 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In related news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $257,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,038.18. This trade represents a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 236,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,284,131.01. The trade was a 3.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Ally Financial had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. For consumer lenders, the Trump Administration’s hardline approach to tariffs is “difficult to ignore” and there’s clearly more downside to the group if tariffs remain near current levels. If tariffs remain in place, risks to growth would skew meaningfully to the downside and risks to inflation to the upside, adds the analyst, who is downgrading the firm’s Consumer Finance industry view to Cautious from Attractive. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

