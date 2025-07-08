Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 149.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIV opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $19.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

