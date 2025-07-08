Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 253 Shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,460,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,997 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 18,311.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,010,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,127 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $80,978,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,628,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,710,000 after acquiring an additional 453,428 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1,266.3% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 214,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,777,000 after acquiring an additional 199,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,175. This represents a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $233,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,350. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,107 shares of company stock worth $9,008,118. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Hershey from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hershey

Hershey Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of HSY stock opened at $175.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.81. Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $140.13 and a 12-month high of $208.03. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.30.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.