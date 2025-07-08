Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 952 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 52.70% and a net margin of 55.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAM shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

