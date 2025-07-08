Mutual Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,778 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $112.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 0.66. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $97.41 and a one year high of $326.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.66.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $531.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.15 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

