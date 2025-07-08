Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Barings Participation Investors worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 33,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,000.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

Barings Participation Investors Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:MPV opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. Barings Participation Investors has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17.

Barings Participation Investors Announces Dividend

About Barings Participation Investors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th.

(Free Report)

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.