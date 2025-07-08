Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (BATS:DJUN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June during the 1st quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of BATS:DJUN opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.21 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.43.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (DJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

