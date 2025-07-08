Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,053 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the first quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BBLU opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.82 and a beta of -0.94. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Profile

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

