Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $23,535,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,839,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.0%

CSL opened at $397.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.48 and a 200 day moving average of $366.34. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $311.41 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.93%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Zelman & Associates raised Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.67.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

