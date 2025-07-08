Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $1,660,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 34,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 314.61%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

