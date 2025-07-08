Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 375.8% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,994 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,636,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,851,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,708,000 after purchasing an additional 220,251 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 139,950 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,399,000 after acquiring an additional 136,544 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0868 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

