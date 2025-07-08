Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 436.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $260,231.40. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $1,028,160.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 157,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,984,484.01. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,742 shares of company stock worth $1,861,504. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $150.22 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.32.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.