Mutual Advisors LLC Has $558,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

